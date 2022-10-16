The van and trailer involved in the crash.

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital.

Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer.

At the scene, the other vehicle was found to be a farming tractor pulling a large trailer that was severely damaged in the rear, along with the front end of a minivan.

The vehicles were pulled over in the southbound lane and traffic was blocked off for some time as the northbound lanes were being diverted to another route.

According to New York State Police, the driver of the van had rear-ended the trailer and the individuals inside were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Town and Country fire, NYSDOT, New York State Police, and Chemung County Sheriffs were on the scene to assist in cleanup and traffic control.

Tow truck crews were close to clearing the final objects from the scene around 2:30 p.m.