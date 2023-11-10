BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two vehicles were involved in a crash that closed Chambers Road in Big Flats on Friday evening.

The crash involving two trucks occurred at the intersection of County Route 64 and Chambers Road in Big Flats on Friday, Nov. 10, around 5 p.m.

According to an 18 News reporter, one truck got turned on its side and the other truck was heavily damaged in the front. Numerous ambulances arrived to the scene, with a landing zone called and then canceled.

Tow trucks are currently at the scene to pick up the damage, with Big Flats Fire Department aiding in the clean-up. Chemung County Sheriffs are at the scene directing traffic.

18 News has limited information on the crash at this time, but will update the story as more information comes in.