Two vehicle motor accident killed one in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) – A two-vehicle motor accident occurred on state route 414 in Franklin Township in Bradford County last night.

The fatal accident killed Ben Patrick Welch, age 28 of Canton, Pennsylvania. Welch was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries.

Welch was operating a 2005 Subaru Sedan westbound, when for an unknown reason left the westbound shoulder, over correcting, traveling into the eastbound lane of travel being struck by a 2019 Ford F-350 Extended Cab truck being operated by a Michael Erick Hamilton, age 40, of Waynesburg, Pa., who was traveling eastbound.

Hamilton received minor injuries and was later sent to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology studies are being performed by the Bradford County Coroners Office on Welch. The accident is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bradford County Coroners Office.