Firefighter taken for observation after Village of South Corning fire, two victims airlifted

UPDATE (2:05 p.m.): The family tells 18 News that two of their dogs remain missing after the fire.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for two of the people affected by the fire.

——————————

UPDATE (11:42 a.m.): The South Corning Fire Department has confirmed that a firefighter was transported for observation and shortly released after Monday morning’s fire.

——————————-

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to reports of an early morning fire on Monday in the Village of South Corning.

18 News first hearing calls coming over the scanner around 12:45 Monday morning. Our reporter arriving on the scene just after 1:30 AM as local fire departments were putting out the blaze.

When our reporter arrived on the scene a home located at 16 Wicks Boulevard in the Village of South Corning was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning joint fire district, 2 victims were airlifted due to burns to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

The Corning joint fire district stations 16, 34, 43 as well as Corning City, AMR, Steuben Sheriff’s, New York State Police, Erway Ambulance, NYSEG and Corning Natural Gas all responding to the scene.

18 News responding to an early morning fire in the Village of South Corning. According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning Joint Fire District, 2 victims were airlifted for burns. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gxCBCvqWTW — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) June 15, 2020

