Two years later: a retrospective on Covid-19 in New York State

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marks the two-year anniversary since the first Covid-19 cases were identified and announced in New York State, and everyone has come a long way.

By early April 2020, New York reported thousands of cases statewide, more than any country outside the United States at the time. Lockdowns were put in place, hand sanitizers and toilet paper rolls came off the shelves, mask mandates were issued across the country, and students had to shift to remote learning. A study done by Dr. Richard Terry, LECOM Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Elmira College, found that the most common symptoms caused by Covid-19 in Chemung and Schuyler County were a fever and cough. More information on the study can be found here.

Testing for Covid-19 was also proven to be very difficult during the first few months of the pandemic. According to Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti, testing development was hard as there were many inconsistencies during test rollouts. This put restrictions on who was qualified to get tested at the time, even if symptoms were showing.

Since the end of 2020, however, new hopes were emerging for the public. Pfizer developed its first Covid-19 vaccine and now over 75% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against the virus. Health officials agree that, despite the surges in cases caused by variants such as Delta and Omicron, hospitalizations have seen lower numbers thanks to vaccinations. Mask mandates across the nation are also being lifted.

“We are definitely getting back to a more normal time with the masks coming off in schools tomorrow,” said Lorelei Wagner, Public Health Education Coordinator for the Steuben County Health Department. “There are no more public mask mandates for businesses and things like that, but there are still some with transportation and healthcare settings.”

Ever since the first vaccines were distributed to New York State’s regional hub hospitals in late 2020 and early 2021, a lot was learned not just about the virus, but also about things at a larger scale. This includes community dynamics and relationships with various levels of government. There is still uncertainty on what everyone can expect in the coming years, but officials agree that social distancing and vaccinations have made the difference.