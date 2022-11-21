BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of Benton around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19. The crash report said a woman from Penn Yan was driving the car and hit the back of the buggy on Lovejoy Rd. near Baldwin Rd.

The crash ejected the 2-year-old, 10-month-old and their parents, all from Herkimer, N.Y. The buggy then flipped onto its side and came to a stop in a ditch on the west side of the road.

Both children were injured, but the parents weren’t hurt, according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office. The mother and the 10-month-old were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. The father and the 2-year-old were driven to Strong via Penn Yan Ambulance. They have since been treated and discharged, the release said.

The Penn Yan woman was charged with Following too Closely, Imprudent Speed Approaching a Horse, and Failing to Use Due Care Approaching a Horse.

Penn Yan and Gorham Ambulance, Medic 55, Mercy Flight, YC OEM, Benton Fire, and the Yates County Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the crash.