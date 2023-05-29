TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police out of Montour Falls have reported a missing and possibly vulnerable adult in Schuyler County, and are seeking help from the public.

Picture of Alfred A. Lawrence. (Credit, New York State Police)

According to state police, 84-year-old Alfred A. Lawrence has been reported missing after last being seen on Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m., after leaving his home in Tyrone.

Lawrence is described as a white male, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 120 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, and a hat.

Lawrence reportedly drove a Gray 2018 Chevy Equinox with a New York license plate reading AFF9695. Police say that Lawrence was going to his niece’s residence in Penn Yan.

If anyone has seen Lawrence or knows where he is, they are asked to contact State Police Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.