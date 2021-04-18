U.S. Army Veteran presented with service dog in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 18, Rebuilding Warriors presented U.S. Army Veteran David McCoy a Service K9 named Daphne at the Horseheads American Legion Post 442.

Rebuilding Warriors is an organization that provides highly trained and socialized Service/Companion Dogs to Veterans diagnosed as amputees as well as those with PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

Jeff Mullins, vice president of operations for Rebuilding Warriors, introduced McCoy and what their organization does.

“It’s improving the quality of life for veterans and first responders by providing them a service animal to help them do those things that they have a really difficult time doing,” said Mullins.

These dogs become great confidence builders aiding these men and women as they return to society.

Daphne – Service K9 presented to Veteran McCoy

“You come back from a combat zone and there is a little bit of it you bring back with you,” said Mullins. “It is not an easy thing to deal with.”

Sergeant First Class David A. McCoy enlisted in the United States Army in August 1995 as an Infantryman and attended One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Benning, Ga.

Today, for Daphne the service dog, she met her future best friend.

“Rebuilding Warriors is an absolutely top-notch service dog organization,” said McCoy. “Thanks so much to Jeff Anderson and Jeff Mullins and Valori [Phillips] for all that they’ve done.”

Jeff Mullins (left) and David McCoy (right) embracing after the presentation

Daphne was not the only gift to McCoy.

He also received a “Quilt of Valor”. The different layers each representing something. The top layer – with many pieces – representing the family and friends that support him. The middle layer provides hope, comfort, and healing. The back layer represents McCoy’s strength and his community.

‘It’s a blessing and everything happens for a reason,” said McCoy.

Hopefully, Daphne will give McCoy a little more peace of mind. The peace of mind that he provided us serving our country.