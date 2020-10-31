U.S. records new daily high, nearly 100,000, for Covid-19 cases

(NBC) The United States on Friday once again saw a record number of Covid-19 cases, when more than 98,500 infections were reported, according to an NBC News tally.

It’s the fifth time since Oct. 22 that a new daily case record was set. Across the country, 98,583 new infections were reported Friday.

The U.S. reported 978 deaths Friday, according to an NBC News count.

The last benchmark of 90,456 cases was hit Thursday, just hours after the U.S. logged its 9 millionth coronavirus case and shattered the previous daily record of 80,662 infections, set a day earlier.

Thursday was the first time the nation recorded a case number above 90,000.

Also, the 540,035 new Covid-19 cases reported from Oct. 23 to Thursday was the most for any seven-day period since July, the figures showed.

And with Election Day now just days away, the grim numbers stood in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated campaign claim that “we are rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

Firefighters and paramedics with Anne Arundel County Fire Department wear enhanced protective equipment as they load a patient into an ambulance on Oct. 26, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Md.Alex Edelman / AFP – Getty Images

Covid-19 infections have actually been increasing across the United States at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic, and overnight more than 30 states reported having more than 1,000 new cases.

The U.S. now leads the world in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with nearly 230,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

“The virus is a global scourge, but it has been an American fiasco, killing more people in the United States than in any other country,” the House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said in a scathing report Friday, which blasted the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic as “among the worst failures of leadership in American history.”