U.S. Small Business Administration is providing recovery funds for victims in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In August of 2021, tropical storm Fred made its way across the country affecting house owners, renters and, small businesses devastated. Tons of people in Steuben County were affected by last year’s flood. Some are still in recovery mode.

U.S. Small Business Administration has a low-interest loan available to help people recover and repair the damages.

“We can lend money to either repair your real estate whether you’re a business or a homeowner or nonprofit. Interest rates can be as low as 1.563% for homeowners. Renters’ terms can go as long as 30 years. And the first payment isn’t due until five months after you’ve signed the note,” said Carl Dombek, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration

Some people may have already borrowed money from another lender.

However, the U.S. Small business Administration has developed a way to reduce the amount of money required to fix the damages of your house, car, apartment, and other items.

“They could use the SBA money which is at a much lower interest rate to pay off those higher interest rate vehicles that used to finance the repairs,” said Dombek

To gain access to the low-interest loan, you have to fill out an application online before the deadline.

“It’s generally a 60-day window from when the disaster is declared. That would push the date out to March 21 for physical damage. You don’t need to complete the application by then but, you do have to be in the system,” said Dombek

Based on the need, they will look at the records of the damages. Then they will assess what seems reasonable as far as the dollar amount.

For more information on how to apply for the loan, contact the U.S. Small Business Administration at 800-659-2955 or, you can email them at DisasterLoanAssisrance.SBA.gov