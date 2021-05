FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber are offering free rides to vaccination sites for people getting vaccinated starting today.

The service is available today through July 4th.

The ride sharing companies are covering the trip to thousands of vaccination sites throughout the U.S.

More information can be found on the Lyft or Uber app.