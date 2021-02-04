UK Virus Variant in Tompkins County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/WSYR) – One of the most contagious strains of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in nearby Tompkins County. Health officials in the Twin Tiers are concerned because the new variant is highly infectious and has the potential to spread quickly. The Tompkins County Health Department has confirmed three positive cases of the UK variant of COVID-19.

One positive case was identified after the individual traveled and the other two cases were household contacts of that individual.

The “UK variant” is a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published more information on the COVID-19 variants here. The first reported case of this strain was identified by New York State on January 4, 2021. There is currently no evidence that this strain is more dangerous to an individual’s health, or to the local public.

“It is not necessarily more lethal,” Darlene Smith, Public Health Director for Steuben County, said. “So far the data is showing that it’s a lot more contagious and a lot more easily transferred between individuals.”

Test results were performed by Cornell University’s COVID-19 testing lab. Because of the individual’s travel history, the lab tested for variants.

All three individuals were placed in quarantine and a contact investigation has been completed. Close contacts have been identified.

Steuben County is encouraging community members to continue social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks, as this is the best defense against any strain of COVID-19. Even if you have received your vaccine, it is important to follow these safety measures to prevent spreading the new variation.

In Chemung County, there has been a recent dip in cases, which is a good sign for the community. However, Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti is worried that if the county does not continue to follow guidelines, the new variant could spread quickly.

“Remember, when I wear a mask, it protects you. When you wear a mask, it protects me. When we wear masks and maintain social distancing, it says a lot about our community,” Pete Buzzetti, Public Health Director for Chemung County said.

“Because new variants haven’t grown person scissors that will burrow through masks they haven’t got spring heels that will jump 50 yards between people, so subtly more infectious,” Dr. John Moore, a professor of immunology and microbiology from Cornell University, told me.

General health and safety guidelines are still in effect, including maintaining six feet distance between people, wearing masks, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.