Ulster man killed in Saturday morning crash

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Christopher Bishop, 31, was killed on Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Cotton Hollow Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday Bishop was driving west on Cotton Hollow Road and lost control while going around a right-hand turn. The vehicle spun and went down an embankment and overturned onto the roof. The vehicle came to a stop after a tree impacted the roof of the 2002 Ford Escape.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.