ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Days following his departure as Elmira’s Chief of Police, Anthony Alvernaz has released a statement regarding the situation.

In a statement Alvernaz said,

I want to thank the many members of the community who have contacted me and my family with words of encouragement and support over these last 24 hours.

On January 9, 2023 I was advised that my position as Chief of Police of the Elmira Police Department was ending and I was given the option to resign or be terminated.

Throughout my 27 years as an Elmira Police Officer, my oath of office was very important to me. I am unable to comment on the specifics at this time, but the community should know that I was not willing to compromise my principles or ethics. Ultimately, my beliefs cost me my job.

My saddest regret is that I will be unable to continue to strengthen the developing close partnerships between the department and members of our community. I am confident the new generation of officers will continue to foster this sensitive and important relationship.

As I move to the next chapter of my life, I would like to thank the department and its members, both past and present for their service and sacrafice. I’d especially like to thank the community for supporting me in my career and providing me a lifetime of rewarding experiences and memories.

I wish everyone all the best and a happy and peaceful future.

Anthony A. Alvernaz