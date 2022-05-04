ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawmakers and advocates are pushing back against the leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a landmark decision made in 1973 that protects a women’s right to have an abortion.

“Abortion is healthcare and it must remain safe and legal,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. “If the Supreme Court goes through with this ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, it will put every American with the right to make their own private medical decisions in jeopardy.”

The Democrat, who is unable to run for re-election because he’s already served two consecutive terms, spoke alongside Southeastern Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood President and CEO Dayle Steinberg.

“This outcome is as dangerous as it is unprecedented and will open the flood gates for states across the country to ban abortion,” Steinberg said.

Pennsylvania could become one of those states. An analysis from the Center for Reproductive rights shows that if Roe vs. Wade was overturned immediately, the procedure would not be legally protected in the state.

Abortion, in that case, would remain legal in the Commonwealth but likely difficult to access, according to the analysis.

Despite this, the future of abortion in Pennsylvania remains uncertain due to the 2022 Gubernatorial Race. The nine Republicans running are all in support of additional abortion restrictions. Five would ban them with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

If abortion is banned in Pennsylvania, New York State could see an influx of patients.

“My promise is that here in the state of NY, we will not stand idly by,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Anyone who needs care, we welcome you with open arms.”