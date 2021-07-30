Unemployment COVID benefits coming to an end

(WETM) – After nearly 18 months of unemployment help and extended benefits to help during the coronavirus pandemic, these benefits are coming to an end. During the pandemic, over double, the applicants applied for unemployment due to a loss of jobs from the pandemic.

Most of the unemployment programs come to an end on September 5th, with the exception of extended benefits which end on August 9th. The extended benefits started last summer but will be ending this summer. Matthew Burr, an HR consultant, says “you know, obviously, you know, continue to look for work and continue to apply for jobs and just making sure you’re being proactive in your approach versus reactive but you know don’t overspend, I mean need versus want that’s kind of what I preach, for 10-12 years is do you need it or do you just want it right so those are things to think about if you are on unemployment and just kind of watching every penny at this point as well.”

There has been a struggle to find people to fill jobs, so many hope with these benefits ending, these jobs will start to fill up. The economy has also been a concern. If people fill up jobs, then it should balance out the compensation that unemployment was giving. Consulting Economist, Dr. Martin Cantor, says “unemployment benefits replaced viable employment. What I think you ought to start doing is get into the job markets. Getting your resume together and start looking for where you want to work, and start seeing if the jobs are available. You certainly shouldn’t be sitting at home waiting for stuff to end, now is the time to look for stuff.”

The normal unemployment insurance program will remain in place even after these dates.