WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – An unidentified individual was struck by a train and killed in the Lowman Crossover area in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim.

The accident occurred near Front St. in the Village of Wellsburg around 3:08 a.m. Saturday morning, where police say the individual was struck by a Norfolk Southern train. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s office, the collision was reported by the train conductor.

Deputies responded to the area and located the body of a white male about 600 feet East of the Crossover. There was no identification on or near his body.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s office are describing him as a White male, believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s, about 6’0 tall, approximately 150 lbs, with dark hair, a beard, and a koi fish tattoo on his left bicep/ shoulder area which appears to be covering a former tattoo of a bandage. There is also a scar on the left side of his chest.

At the time of the accident police report him to be wearing a green sweatshirt, white pants, a dark green John Deere ball cap, and white New Balance sneakers approximately a size 12-13. He was in possession of a Sheffield folding utility knife with a brown wooden handle, as well as a BIC lighter. The Chemung County Sheriff’s office has provided these pictures:

New Balance shoes

Sheffield utility knife

John Deere ballcap

Koi tattoo

Anyone who may have any information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (607-737-2933) or the Communication Center at 607-735-8600 (who will be able to contact the on-call Investigator).

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, as well as the Chemung County Medical Examiners Office.