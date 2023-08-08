Photo Courtesy of United Way of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The United Way of the Southern Tier announced that they’re holding a unique back-to-school drive to help students this upcoming school year.

This year, United Way of the Southern Tier is looking for toiletries to meet the basic needs of children in Chemung and Steuben Counties.

According to UWST, 20% of children in our area live in poverty, and families that receive government assistance, like SNAP and WIC, can’t use those funds to buy essential hygiene items for their children.

Due to these circumstances, UWST is asking for crucial hygiene products to be donated so that they can be given to children in need.

Essential items that will be collected through Sept. 15 are listed below;

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Bar Soap

Deodorant

Lip balm

Hand cream

Comb/Brush/Pick

Small packets of tissues

Small bottles of hand sanitizer

These items can be collected and donated to the United Way of the Southern Tier at 88 E. Tioga Ave. in Corning or you can arrange for a pick-up by calling 607-377-5834.

The collected toiletries will be distributed to local schools and youth centers where there is an identified need.