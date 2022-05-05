CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — New grants have been awarded to eight locations across the Southern Tier as part of United Way of the Southern Tier’s new senior supports fund.

The fund was created through an anonymous bequest to UWST to continue assisting the senior population who wish to live out their lives in a place where they are comfortable and happy. This allows for the fostering of independence and enhanced social connections within a community.

Eight organizations will receive a total of $157,000 in grants this year from the fund, and include the following:

Bampa’s House: $16,000 for staffing

Corning Meals on Wheels: $45,000 to purchase a walk-in cooler/freezer

Faith in Action Steuben: $3,000 for computer purchases & hybrid meeting tools

Family Services of Chemung County: $5,000 for technology upgrades and training

Home & Health Care Services: $12,000 toward the renovation of new a location

Meals on Wheels of Chemung County: $20,000 to update kitchen equipment

Pro Action Meals on Wheels: $21,000 for a delivery vehicle purchase

Steuben Senior Services Fund: $35,000 to enroll 12 additional seniors in Full Circle America

“We are so pleased to announce these grants,” said Stephen M. Hughes, President, and CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier, “we look forward to announcements like this for the next five years to provide support for programs serving our senior community,” he said.

Grants are awarded in addition to annual allocations made by UWST through gifts to the Community Campaign. Applications for the grant will be accepted again in Spring 2023.