BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County will be closed later this month due to road work, officials confirm.

According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, a bridge crossing the Cohocton River in the Town of Campbell will be closed to all traffic starting on Monday, Aug. 21.

The bridge is located on county Route 4 and is between state Route 415 and Curtis Cooper’s Road, and is receiving blacktop work.

The bridge is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 through Aug. 22, with weather permitting, no onsite detour will be available.

The second bridge that will be closing is the Catatunk Road Bridge in the Town of Canisteo.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 21 for around 10 weeks. The bridge crosses Mud Hollow Creek, between Store and Roosa roads, and will be removed and replaced with a new concrete box culvert.

An onsite detour will be available to use while the bridge is being replaced.