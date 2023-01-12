ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs-Stop the Violence will be hosting a community dinner for parents who lost a child/children last year to violence.

They invite those community members to come out and enjoy dinner and celebrate the life of the ones they’ve lost.

Parents will be able to bring one guest with them to attend the dinner.

The dinner will be held in the 1st-floor conference room of the Steele Memorial Library at 101 E. Church Street in Elmira on Jan. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.

Family Affairs-Stop the Violence wants families to know that they’re not alone and that they are here for the community.

They ask that those wanting to attend to call Sean White at (607) 333-2645 or call (646) 363-7086. The deadline to register is on Jan. 25, at midnight.

On top of dinner, there will be raffle tickets sold for the chance to win a gift basket and those can be purchased by calling Mr. White at (607) 333-2645. The deadline to purchase raffle tickets is Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.

Family Affairs-Stop the Violence would like to thank the following businesses who’ve sponsored them,