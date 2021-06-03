Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics; Chemung County Health Department discusses latest developments

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Jun. 3 and 4. The deputy public health director commented on the latest efforts in the fight against the virus.

A Johnson and Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church on East Miller Street in Elmira.

A Pfizer clinic for those age 12 and older will be held on Saturday, Jun. 5 at the Chemung County Mass Vaccination site in Big Flats.

Both clinics offer two methods to sign up: online or by walk-in.

Sarah Mattison, MPH, deputy public health director for the Chemung County Health Department, is excited to continue protecting the community even as vaccination rates decrease.

“We have been quite pleased with the turnout that we’ve been getting,” said Mattison. “I mean every vaccine that we can get is a win, so we don’t really see it in terms of declining numbers…. we see it as opportunities that we still have to reach.”

At this point in the vaccination process, they are implementing more of a “push” method than “pull”. The department wants to bring the vaccine to people instead of the other way around.

“We’re going into different communities and trying to come to different areas and really we’re trying to come to you,” said Mattison. “If we had an organization who reached out to us and was interested, we would be happy to work with them to do a pop up clinic if there were enough folks who were interested.”

Mattison said there has been an increase in demand for the J&J vaccine.

“Getting a vaccine is a personal decision and the one that you want to get can also be a personal decision,” said Mattison. “Some people like the flexibility and the convenience of the one shot. So, we certainly have seen an increase in the demand for that within the last few weeks as it has become more available in our region. But, it is pretty much in line with the other ones at the moment.”

She is also very excited about the vaccination scholarship incentive for New Yorkers aged 12 to 17.

Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker, ages 12 to 17, can enter their child who has received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, for a chance to win four-year full-ride scholarships (including tuition, room-and-board, and expenses) to any NYS public college or university.