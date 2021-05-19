Upcoming weekend closure for westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in Kanona

KANONA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming lane closures this weekend along Interstate 86 near Kanona, Steuben County.

On Saturday, May 22, the westbound lanes of I-86, just west of the Exit 37 off-ramp, are expected to close to traffic between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to facilitate pavement marking maintenance.

During this time, westbound traffic on I-86 will be directed to the Exit 37 off-ramp and continue onto I-86 west using the on-ramp from Route 53.

Motorists already on Route 53, including those leaving the nearby truck stops, will be detoured using Route 415 and may continue onto I-86 east in Bath or I-86 west at the I-390 split in Avoca.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.