Upcoming weekend lane closure along Interstate 86 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a lane closure along Interstate 86 in the town of Horseheads, Chemung County, to facilitate highway maintenance.

Westbound traffic along I-86 between Exits 54 and 52 will be reduced to a single lane on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday March 28, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to safely accommodate NYSDOT crews working along the highway.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

