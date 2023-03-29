NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that the driver involved in a fatal Newark Valley vehicle accident in February will not face criminal charges.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, On March 28, they arrested 18-year-old Dominic V. Fontana of Endicott for the traffic offense of Moving From Lane Unsafely.

Following the full investigation into the accident, police say there was nothing found that would support criminal charges against Fontana, with him being arrested for the traffic related offense.

Police are accusing Fontana of leaving the southbound lane on state Route 38 on Feb. 15 in an unsafe manner and striking four pedestrians who were walking along the shoulder of the roadway, killing three, and sending one to the hospital.

The three, 66 year old John Stephens, 25 year old Kurtis Acker, and 52 year old Doreen Wood, all from Newark Valley, died from the accident.

The 27-year-old also involved in the accident has since been released from the hospital.

Police say that the investigation into this crash included numerous steps including a search warrant for the vehicle and the electronics within, a subpoena for Fontana’s cell phone records, numerous video sources of the accident scene, doorbell cameras, commercial vehicle camers, etc.

The Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing on Fontana, concluding that he wasn’t intoxicated when driving.