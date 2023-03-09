WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News is continuing to follow an incident in West Elmira back in January that left one woman dead.

Police have still yet to release the name of a 37-year-old driver who struck a 72-year-old Pine City woman in a crosswalk on Glen Avenue, and later died from her injuries.

The accident occurred on Jan. 26, at the intersection of Glen Avenue and W. Water Street when a black pick-up truck turned onto Glen Avenue and struck a woman in the crosswalk while walking her dog.

The woman was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where she later died of her injuries.

On Thursday, 18 News served the Town with a Freedom of Information Act Request to get additional information not yet released by police.

Once that information is acquired, we will provide additional updates to the story.