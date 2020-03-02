US Supreme Court declines to hear Schuyler County case

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a 2013 Schuyler County murder conviction, according to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office.

Alice Trappler filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020 to review the New York Appellate Division’s decision to uphold her conviction.

The basis of Trappler’s previous appeal was that there was insufficient evidence to be convicted in one of the first cases where text messages were used as evidence.

Trappler was convicted of orchestrating the 2012 murder of Daniel Bennett on Pearl Street in Beaver Dams by supplying her ex-husband Thomas Wesley Borden with the firearm used to kill Bennett.

The firearm was located in the Pinnacle State Park with the assistance of Nathan Hand, who was also convicted for his role in Bennett’s murder.

Borden intentionally jumped in front of a commuter train in the Philadelphia region and died after a police chase shortly after Bennett’s murder.

Trappler was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and has had appeals denied in 2018 and 2019.