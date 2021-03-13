US treasury begins sending stimulus checks

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are printed at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Stimulus payments are already on the way.

The treasury department through the IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service enacted an operational plan to begin processing the first batch of these payments Friday.

Some recipients will start receiving as early as this weekend.

Additional large batches of payments, which will be automatic and require no action by taxpayers, will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.

Beginning next week, individuals can check the “get my payment” tool on the IRS website to see the status of these payments.

