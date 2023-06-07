MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The United States Air Force Band’s ‘Airmen of Note’ from Washington D.C. is set to go on a seven-day tour this month, and making a stop in Mansfield.

This free, family-friendly, concert will be held at the Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The band is considered a jazz/big band style group and is the successor to Glenn Miller’s Band.

The tour is to honor the service of airmen in the past and the present and will highlight the excellence of military members working across the globe.

The ‘Airmen of Note’ is one of six performing ensembles within the USAF Band, stationed in Washington D.C., the band honors those who have served while inspiring American citizens.

“We are excited to bring the band to Pennsylvania and New York,” said Brian Macdonald, Flight Chief CMSgt. “Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission, and we look forward to sharing America’s original music with people in each city,” he said.

Straughn Auditorium can be located at 35 Straughn Drive in Mansfield, Pa.