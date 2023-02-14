(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – Habitat volunteers are essential to the building of each Chemung County Habitat for Humanity homes. They help make the dream of homeownership a reality to those in our community.

With today being Valentine’s Day, local school children and children from Chemung County Habitat for Humanity partner families made valentines for the workers to enjoy while building a house on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira.

“We came out to spread a little love on Valentine’s Day,” Sheila Russell the family services coordinator for Chemung County Habitat for Humanity said. “We really rely heavily on our volunteers to get these houses done for our families.”

The goal behind all of this was to not only decorate the current habitat build site in Elmira, but also to act as a fun reminder for volunteers that all of their work matters.

Werner Zurcher is a volunteer working on the site currently. He worked for Corning Incorporated for 30 years and is retired. Now, he spends his time giving back in any way he can.

“This is an opportunity for me to give back to what I’ve gotten for a number of years,” Werner said. “The Valentine’s just kind of make you feel a little bit better about coming in and spending the time here.”

Rex Andrews is also a volunteer working on the site. He insists that volunteering is time well spent.

“Giving is always important,” Rex said. “The more you give the more you get.”

“The community always needs love and that’s what we tried to do,” Sheila said. “We’re pouring love into this community with our hearts and our hands.”

If you would like more information on how to become a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity you can check out their website.