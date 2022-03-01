Van Etten man indicted for choking, assaulting woman

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for allegedly strangling and beating a woman early last month, according to court documents.

Tony Catlin, 53, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on February 17 in connection to the incident on Langford Creek Road earlier that month. According to the indictment, Catlin allegedly broke a window in the woman’s home and entered the house before hitting her and choking her.

The indictment said Catlin allegedly hit the woman in the face and caused her “substantial pain” from the assault and by applying pressure on her neck.

Catlin was indicted on one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, one count of third-degree Assault, second-degree Criminal Mischief, and first-degree Burglary.

He was arrested New York State Police on February 7. According to the arrest report, Catlin allegedly committed the crime in the afternoon on February 4.

