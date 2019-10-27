DEVELOPING: Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The North Hornell, Arkport Fire Departments, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at Station Church in Hornell this morning.

According to a Facebook Live feed by Pastor Anthony Rosa, the building was set on fire and sustained damage to both the interior and exterior.

An individual or individuals broke into the church through the sanctuary, vandalized it, and later lit matches in a trash can.

“Throughout the last few hours, our community has reached out,” said Station Church Pastor Joel Bolduc. “The Mayor of the Village of North Hornell came to church service. We had church service at the North Hornell Fire Department. We are so thankful to them for opening up their facilities so that our church members can go to church,” continued Bolduc.

A second Pastor of the church, Anthony Rosa, echoed those sentiments.

“So, immediately we got the phone call and my heart was like get up to react,” said Pastor Anthony Rosa. “I think with something like this, a million things start to flood your mind. For us is everything ok,” added Rosa.

