BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — For the second year in a row, the Steuben County Veggie Van is making its way across the county to provide rural locations with fresh produce.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays every week from July 11 to Sept. 28, the van can be spotted in Corning, Bath, and Painted Post on Tuesdays, on Wednesdays the van visits Hornell and Avoca, while on Thursdays the van visits Woodhull and Addison.

On Tuesdays, the van can be found at the Corning Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon at 1 Park Lane. The van then travels to the Lakeview Apartments in Bath at 105 Geneva St. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The van then makes its final stop in Painted Post at the Village Square Apartments from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the apartments can be found at 250 N Hamilton St.

On Wednesdays, the van can be located at the Hornell Center Street Pavillion from 10 a.m. to noon, with that address being 17 Center Street in Hornell. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the van can be found in Avoca at the Avoca Village Park, located at 3 North Main St.

For Thursdays, visitors can go to the Woodhull Town Hall at 1585 Academy St. from 10 a.m. to noon and then to the Addison Place Apartments at 42 Williams St. in Addison from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The van is utilized as a way to provide produce to those in the community who have a hard time accessing these vital foods.

Officials from Steuben County are advising the public that the van is available to everyone and accepts cash, check, credit/debit cards, EBT/SNAP benefits, WIC, and Farmers’ Market Coupons.