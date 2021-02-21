Vehicle Crashes into Pole near Athens, P.A.

ATHENS, P.A. (WETM)- A patient was transported to Robert Packer Hospital after their car crashed into a telephone pole on Route 220 in Athens Township, P.A. at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Dispatch received a call of a car that crashed into a telephone pole on Route 220 between MacAfee and Milan Milan Rd. It is unclear if the driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash.

Nearly 15 minutes later, Police shut down part of Route 220 at its intersection with Penny Lane. The road fully reopened at 3:10 p.m. Traffic flow was interrupted in the area for approximately 45 minutes. There were minimal disruptions to cable or electricity, as the telephone pole only serves one home on the road.

There is no update on the condition of the driver and there were no other passengers in the vehicle. Stick with 18 News for updates and all of your Twin Tiers news coverage.