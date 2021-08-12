Vehicle crashes into Troy home then flees

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — On Aug. 11, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 14 in Troy went off of the road and into a home. The driver then reversed out of the home and fled on State Route 514.

According to one witness, the vehicle involved was a 2004 gray Ford pickup truck. The truck lost both of its side mirrors in the incident.

85-year-old Dolores Hartford, the homeowner, said everything happened in a matter of seconds.

“I don’t think too much about noise,” said Hartford. “I have a plaque on the front of the house. When the wind catches it, sometimes that makes noise. Then the wall came down and the cupboard fell on me.”







Courtesy of Cathy Stalker on Facebook

Luckily, Hartford only suffered minor injuries. The truck went into the guest bedroom while Hartford was in the living room.

“I just kept pushing and pushing,” said Hartford. “I didn’t think I was ever going to get that cupboard off of me.”

Hartford said the cupboard had sentimental value.

“[It] was full of glass baskets,” said Hartford. “Some of them were dated and my husband was always buying me cut glass ones. They were just beautiful.”

State Police is currently investigating the incident and the homeowners are asking for help locating the vehicle.