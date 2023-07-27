HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Post Office in Hammondsport sustained damages after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the building on Thursday.

Reports of the accident came in around 12:30 p.m. on July 27 when medical emergency services were called for the reported accident.

The damage could be seen on the parking lot side of the building where a hole could be seen towards the bottom of the wall.

The damage could be seen from the inside of the building with a large crack showing with the wall split, and outside light pouring in from the hole left in the building’s lobby.

The post office is reported to still be operational with people being able to use the lobby and conduct business as usual.

It’s unknown how the accident happened at this time, and it’s unknown if anyone was hurt by this accident, but we will update the story if more information is made available.