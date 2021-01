TIOGA TOWNSHIP, P.A. (FNN) – Mansfield and Tioga fire crews responded to a reported vehicle fire around 9:55 p.m. on Friday evening, according to First New Now.

The vehicle fire occurred near the Tioga County Welcome Center in Tioga Township.

Tioga fire personnel were said to have arrived on the scene around 10:02 p.m. and confirmed that an SUV-type vehicle was fully involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the vehicle fire.

No injuries were reported in this incident.