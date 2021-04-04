Vehicle rollover on Interstate-86 West in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Update 12:42 p.m.: New York State Police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-86 near exit 39 where one vehicle rolled over into the median strip in Bath.

18 News reached out to the State Police Barracks in Bath for details on the accident, but details are limited.

Update 1:53 p.m.: State Police said they will be sharing a press release with more details on the accident shortly. Once that release becomes available, we will be sharing it.

Continue to follow this story on 18 News as it develops.

