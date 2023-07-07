ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Veterans in Chemung County have been asked to come out and enjoy the festivities at Wisner Market this summer and even receive a free meal.

The Chemung County Department of Veteran Affairs is reaching out to veterans this summer by holding a tent at Wisner Market and encouraging them to speak to them about unknown benefits they could be missing out on.

The Department of Veteran Affairs has recently received money from the Governor as part of the Joseph P. Dwyre fund for community outreach for veterans. The fund was originally created to reduce veteran isolation and associated mental health issues.

Veterans or the widows of veterans have been asked to come down to the tent if you’re at Wisner Market on Thursdays during the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tent is available as a way of reaching out to veterans who aren’t always comfortable visiting the veteran affairs office. Those manning the tent will be able to talk about veteran benefits as well as hand out meal tickets for those that stop by.

The $10 coupons can be obtained every Thursday and can be used at any of the food vendors around the market.

The vouchers are for veterans and the widows of veterans only. The tent can be visited all throughout the summer at Wisner Market up until the first Thursday in September.