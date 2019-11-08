Veterans Day Concert to be held at the Bath VA Medical Center

COX’S BAZAR, BANGLADESH – SEPTEMBER 13: A village burns in Myanmar as seen from Bangladesh on September 13, 2017 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Around 370,000 Rohingya refugees have fled into Bangladesh since late August during the outbreak of violence in the Rakhine state. Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi announced that she will miss next week’s UN General Assembly as criticism on her handling of the Rohingya crisis grows while her government has been accused of ethnic cleansing. According to reports, the total death toll from Rohingya boat capsize incidents rose to 84 while many people have died trying to get out, including children and infants. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath VA Medical Center will be celebrating Veterans Day with two main events to entertain and recognize Veterans.

It will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at Building 92, Bath VA Medical Center.

Refreshments will consist of cake and punch sponsored by the Combat Veteran Riders.

The Mansfield University Mountaineer Brass Band, an international band from Pennsylvania, directed by Dr. Nathan Rinnert will be performing along with a special appearance of the Student Barber Shop Quartet.