Veterans Day Concert to be held at the Bath VA Medical Center

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath VA Medical Center will be celebrating Veterans Day with two main events to entertain and recognize Veterans.
It will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at Building 92, Bath VA Medical Center.
Refreshments will consist of cake and punch sponsored by the Combat Veteran Riders.
The Mansfield University Mountaineer Brass Band, an international band from Pennsylvania, directed by Dr. Nathan Rinnert will be performing along with a special appearance of the Student Barber Shop Quartet.