BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Veterans One-Stop Center will be making its way to Steuben County to support veterans soon.

According to Steuben County, a new One-Stop program has been administered through a contract with the Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York in Buffalo and approved by the county Legislature.

The program is meant for veterans to engage with each other though social activities and meaningful peer support to build trust-based relationships and assist with re-integrating back into their communities. Activities include card games, grabbing a cup of coffee or tea, snacks, ball games, family dinners and other opportunities that offer veterans something new to do with other veterans.

In preparation for the program, Nicole Dabby, the county’s One-Stop Peer-to-Peer Specialist, has been visiting successful One-Stop programs in Yates and Livingston counties, planning for recruiting participants by renting the Sheriff’s information booth at the county fair on Aug. 18 and 19 and setting up a kickoff event for later in the month.

The program was initially promoted earlier this year by county Veterans Services Agency Director Gary Smith. “Our hope is that through this program we continue to embrace the military value of never leaving a fallen comrade,” said Smith. “If our veterans need help, they have a community they can count on and trust.”

For more information about the program, contact the Steuben County Veterans Services Agency at 607-664-2527.

For more information on Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York, please visit www.vocwny.org/.