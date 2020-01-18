Vibrant Life Yoga creates buzz in area, owner seeks to spread health and wellness

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Vibrant Life Yoga is creating buzz in the area.

Jasmine Margreno is the owner of Vibrant life Yoga Studio in Hanover Square in Horseheads.

It’s been a year since she became the owner and she’s doing well to make it into a well – known name.

“We have twenty-two different classes a week that’s a little bit more than everyone else, said Jasmine Margreno. “We have a lot of all different levels of classes,” continued Margreno.

Margreno is a Horseheads graduate and has practiced and taught yoga in many places, most recently in North Carolina where she put together a community of Yogis and good stuff.

She also runs teacher trainings and has one coming up in Costa Rica. Margreno said this studio is very important to her and she is happy to be back in the community that she calls home and to share her knowledge with all those around her.