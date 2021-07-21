Victim identified from Ithaca homicide on 200 block of Taughannock Blvd

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide on July 20 in the 200 block of Taughannock Blvd as Alan M. Godfrey, 32, of Ithaca.

According to police, it is believed that Mr. Godfrey was specifically targeted and that this was not a random act of violence. The shooting occurred in a well-traveled area at approximately 12:43 a.m. on July 20.

IPD is asking for anyone who may have been in or passing through the area that has information to please contact the IPD Investigations Division.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone who has information relative to this or other crimes to contact the IPD via any of the below methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips