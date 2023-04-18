SMITHFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have released new information regarding a house fire over the weekend in Bradford County that left one person dead.

According to state police, 90-year-old Regina Hogan was found dead inside a home on Ulster Road in Smithfield Township Sunday Morning.

Firefighters removed Hogan from the residence but was confirmed dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, as an autopsy has been scheduled according to the coroner’s office.