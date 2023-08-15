VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – The victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that was discovered on Monday has been identified by Police.

According to the New York State Police, the victim has been identified as Patrick L. Hess, 45, of Cayuta, New York. Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from SP Horseheads responded to the accident.

Police say, Hess was operating a 1995 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Smith Road, in the Town of Veteran, when he struck a deer. This caused him to run off the road into a ditch.

A passerby discovered the driver around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and contacted emergency personnel. Responding personnel arrived, but live-saving measures were not performed after discovering that Hess had succumbed to his injuries.

The Chemung County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.