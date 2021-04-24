Victim of fatal crash in Big Flats identified; GoFundMe created

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The victim of a motorcycle accident in Big Flats on Apr. 23 has been identified as DaQuan Harrison.

Harrison leaves behind two boys. Darius, 9, and Eli, 4, along with their mom and long-term companion Jessica Frank.

A GoFundMe has been created in order to pay for Harrison’s funeral expenses.

He was a hard working, stand-up guy who loved his family and friends very much, this is unimaginable devastation for them…

If you can donate, please do. A financial burden is something nobody should have to deal with after such a sudden loss.

GoFundMe for DaQuan Harrison

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now