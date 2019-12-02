Closings
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

Victim of fatal Elmira fire identified

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Victoria Dodson, a 46-year-old mother of three, has been identified as the victim of last Wednesday’s fatal fire on Elm Street in Elmira, according to a coworker.

According to the coworker, Dodson was a tax preparer at Jackson-Hewitt in Horseheads and a single-parent. There is currently no money to pay for a funeral, and Jackson-Hewitt is working to collect funds and donations.

Anyone interested in donating or helping Dodson’s three children this holiday season are asked to call 772-924-5890. The Red Cross is also providing assistance to Dodson’s family and the second family who lived in the two-unit home.

According to Elmira Deputy Fire Chief Dan Sincock, the department received a call at 7:25 a.m. to the two-family home. Three adults and four kids lived in the two units, as well as several pets.

One resident said he heard a loud boom right before the fire started.

No cause for the early morning fire has been released, and officials have not made any additional comments about the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now