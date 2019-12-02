Victim of fatal Elmira fire identified

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Victoria Dodson, a 46-year-old mother of three, has been identified as the victim of last Wednesday’s fatal fire on Elm Street in Elmira, according to a coworker.

According to the coworker, Dodson was a tax preparer at Jackson-Hewitt in Horseheads and a single-parent. There is currently no money to pay for a funeral, and Jackson-Hewitt is working to collect funds and donations.

Anyone interested in donating or helping Dodson’s three children this holiday season are asked to call 772-924-5890. The Red Cross is also providing assistance to Dodson’s family and the second family who lived in the two-unit home.

According to Elmira Deputy Fire Chief Dan Sincock, the department received a call at 7:25 a.m. to the two-family home. Three adults and four kids lived in the two units, as well as several pets.

One resident said he heard a loud boom right before the fire started.

No cause for the early morning fire has been released, and officials have not made any additional comments about the fire.