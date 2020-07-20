Victim of fatal SR 6 motorcycle crash identified, passenger airlifted with major injuries

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Joseph Jones, 53, has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford E350 van with four passengers when it entered State Route 6 from a parking lot. When the van was crossing the west bound lane to travel east a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle with two riders was traveling in the westbound lane and was unable to avoid the van.

The motorcycle struck the drivers side of the van after trying to break and the driver of the motorcycle, Jones, was declared deceased at the scene.

The motorcycle passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was airlifted to Robert Packer Memorial Hospital with major injuries. State Police say that neither riders were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported for the driver or the four passengers, which included a 7 and 14-year-old girl. The identify of the van driver is known but was not released by State Police.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.