(WETM) — Residents in New York and Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 local and state elections.

18 News has broken down each county and municipality holding local elections, with voting results and winners. Look below to see who won in your area.

Results are live and are being updated as counties release information.

Chemung County

County Races

State Supreme Court Justice

6th Judicial District – 89/89 reporting

  • Deirdra Hay (D) – 3,599
  • Cheryl Insigna (R) – 5,265

County Court Judge – 89/89 reporting

  • Richard W. Rich (D, WF) – 6,476

District Attorney – 89/89 reporting

  • Weeden A. Wetmore (R, C) – 7,494

Sheriff- 89/89 reporting

  • William A. Schrom (R, C) – 7,558

County Treasurer – 89/89 reporting

  • Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz – 6,882

Proposal One, an amendment: Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation.

The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Four of the Constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

  • Yes – 5,425
  • No – 3,234

Proposal two, an amendment: Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit.

The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Five of the Constitution extends for ten years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to remove from their constitutional debt limits debt for the construction of sewage facilities. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

  • Yes – 5,671
  • No – 2,879

Proposal three, county proposition one: Shall the charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Executive, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?

  • Yes – 7,729
  • No – 1,197

Proposal four, county proposition two: Shall the Charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Legislator, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?

  • Yes – 7,679
  • No – 1,215

Proposal five, county proposition three: 2024 Chemung County Library district budget proposal

Shall the 2024 Library District budget, as submitted by the Board of Trustees of the Chemung County Library District, be approved and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to expend the sum of $3,773,615.00 for the year Jan. 1 through December 31, 2024, and further shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to instruct the County of Chemung to levy and collect on its behalf for the financing of library district operations and as prescribed in the Library Districts special legislation as enacted in 2005?

  • Yes – 5,928
  • No – 2,938

City of Elmira

Mayor – 31/31 reporting

  • Dan Mandell (R, C) Incumbent – 1,429
  • Jim Hassell (D) – 983

Constable – 31/31

  • Willie Owens (D) – 1,187
  • Michael C. Seifert (R, C) – 1,255

City Council 1st District

  • Nick Grasso (D, E. F) Incumbent – 282
  • Patrick J. Griffin (R, C) – 263
  • Elijah McGee (N.G.) – 62

City Council 2nd District

  • Corey Cooke (D) – 112
  • Charles J. Cerio (R, C, E.R.) – 103

City Council 4th District

  • J. Gary Brinn – 12
  • Mark A. Franchi – 5

City Council 5th District

  • Jackie Wilson (D, B) – 70
  • Marilyn Paulo (R, C) – 17
  • Fidel Rivera (W.T.P) – 0

City Council 6th District – 5/5 reporting

  • Nanette Moss (R, C, H.E.) Incumbent – 275
  • Craig Colwell (F.P.) – 114
  • Kevin R. Sullivan (A.P.) – 61

Town of Baldwin

Town Supervisor – 1/1 reporting

  • Adam Sherwood (R, O.C.) – 92
  • Russell Pervis (C) Incumbent – 131

Town Council, Two Winners – 1/1 reporting

  • Betty Jo Ziemer (D) – 81
  • Zebulin M. Wolcott (R) – 151
  • Nancy Purvis (R, C) Incumbent – 150

Town of Big Flats

Town Justice – 8/8 reporting

  • Richard J. Brink (R) – 384
  • Matthew R. Stevens (C) – 268

Town Council – 8/8 reporting

  • Robert D. Drake (R) – 538
  • Dean A. Wenzel (R) – 517

Town of Catlin

Town Council – 2/2 reporting

  • William Collier (R) – 20
  • Michael Koval (R) – 18

Town of Chemung

Town Council, Two Winners – 2/2 reporting

  • Todd Loper (R) – 8
  • James M. Birney (R) – 7

Town of Elmira

Town Supervisor – 8/8 reporting

  • Ann M. Gerould (R) – 875

Town Council – Two winners, 8/8 reporting

  • Albert Lucarelli (D) Incumbemt – 791
  • Thomas M. Milliken (R, F.F.) Incumbent – 786
  • Joseph F. Coletta (C) – 238
  • Frank W. Pierce (C) – 188

Town Justice – 8/8 reporting

  • Kim Middaugh (D, C) – 1,010

Town of Southport

Town Council – Two winners

  • Daniel P. Hurley (R) Incumbent –
  • Richard L. Matthews (R) –
  • David J. Sheen (C) –

Town of Van Etten

Town Council – Two winners

  • Cathleen LeClaire (D) –
  • Harold E. Shoemaker (D, FTF) Incumbent –

Town of Veteran

Town Justice

  • Lisa A. Hess (R) – 418
  • Marie Roller (C) – 155

Town Council – Two Winners, 3/3 reporting

  • Shawn Lapierre (D) – 168
  • Liane O’Brien (D) – 154
  • Mario DeMichele (R) – 441

Village of Horseheads

Mayor – 6/6 reporting

  • Kevin Adams (R, C) – 511

Supervisor – 18/18 reporting

  • Donald J. Fischer (R) – 1,204

Council Members – Two Winners, 18/18 reporting

  • Carl R. Lewis (R) – 1,174
  • Gary H. Rlopko (R) – 1,103

Trustee – Two Winners

  • Mark J. Cronin – 436
  • Patricia M. Gross –

Steuben County

State Supreme Court Justice for the 7th Judicial District – Two winners

  • Margot J. Garant (D) –
  • Alex R. Renzi (R, C) –
  • Joe Waldorf (R, C) –

County Legislature, District 2, City of Corning

  • Joe Tobia (D) –
  • Alison M. Hunt (R) –

County Legislature, District 3, Bath

  • Nicholas Pelham (R, C) –
  • Dean Raleigh (F) –

County Legislature, District 4, Wayland and Cohocton

  • Shannon Logston (R, C) –
  • Brian C. Schu (R, C) –

City of Corning

Council Member Ward #4

  • Marshall Hyde (D) –
  • Lisa Illig Hohman (R) –

City of Hornell

Alderman Ward #1

  • Melissa M. Ponticello (D) –
  • David Sutfin (R) –

Alderman Ward #4

  • Jose Cruzado (D) –
  • Steve Peck (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #6

  • John Bradley (D) –
  • Lita Brown (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #8

  • Sean S. Stwart (D) –
  • James S. Bassage (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #10 – Two Winners

  • John A. Carbone (D) Incumbent –
  • Tiffany Patterson (T.F.C) –

Town of Bath

Town Supervisor

  • Joshua Buck (R) –
  • Ronald C. Smith (C) –

Town of Bradford

Town Council

  • Andrea English (D) –
  • Jodie Pierce (R) –

Town of Caton

Superintendent of Highways

  • Jeff L. Card (D, H) –
  • Raymond A. Reisbeck (R, RF) –

Town of Cohocton

Town Council – Two Winners

  • Patricia Johnson (R) –
  • Marie Roller (C) –
  • Jan Kastberg (S) –

Town of Corning

Town Supervisor

  • Jenniffer L. Millen (R) –
  • Kimberly A. Feehan (C) –

Town Council – Two Winners

  • Joan K. Rosen (D) –
  • Randy M. Brenning (R) –
  • Stwart K. Sammis (R) –

Superintendent of Highways

  • Glenford I. Rose, Jr. (R) –
  • Mark Burger (FTT) –

Town of Freemont

Town Council

  • Seth Hilton (R) –
  • William Oyer, Jr. (FTP) –
  • Mary Soukup (ACV) –

Town of Jasper

Town Clerk

  • Eileen L. Heckman (R) –
  • Brandy Dempsey (F.J.) –

Town of Lindley

Town Supervisor

  • Roger Reep Jr. (R) –
  • Davis R. Fuller (C) –

Town of Tuscarora

Town Council

  • Ray E. Bowen (D) –
  • Leonard C. Causer, Jr. (R) –
  • Randolph J. Housel (R) –

Town of Urbana

Town Supervisor

  • K. David Durepo (D) –
  • Edward P. Stull (R) –

Town Council – Two winners

  • Mary Jane Bray (D) –
  • David L. Luppino (R) –
  • Emery L. Cummings, Jr. (FTP) –

Town of Waland

Town Supervisor

  • John Malter (D) –
  • Gary Willyard (R) –

Town Council

  • John C. Coley (D) –
  • Brian Logsdon (R) –
  • Robert Reigelsperger (R) –

Town of Wheeler

Superintendent of Highways

  • Chris Chapman (R) –
  • Richard Decker (FTT) –

Schuyler County

6th Judicial Court

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Deirdre Hay (D) –
  • Cheryl Insigna (R) –

Town of Catherine

Town Supervisor

  • Michael G. Burns (D) –
  • Richard D. Lewis (R) –

Town Council- Two Winners

  • Sharon Bradford (D, N.D.) –
  • Roxanne Leyes (D) –
  • Ronald W. Hoffman (R) –
  • C. Michael Learn (R) –

Town of Hector

Town Supervisor

  • Justin Boyette (D, H.A) –
  • John R. White (R) –

Town Council – Two Winners

  • Rebecca L. Wright (D, H.A.) –
  • Veronica Perina (D, H.A.) –
  • Michael J. Bergin (R) –
  • Ben R. Dickens (R) –

Council Member

  • Anthony J. Mansfield (D) –
  • Brono Schickel (R, C) –

Town of Orange

Town Supervisor

  • Heather A. Waters (R) –
  • Norma J. Burris (Un.) –

Town Council

  • Tara K. Garcia (R) –
  • Maryann J. Friebis (Un.) –

Pennsylvania State Races

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Daniel McCaffery (D) –
  • Carolyn Carluccio (R) –

Judge of the Superior Court

  • Jill Beck (D) –
  • Timika Lane (D) –
  • Maria Battista (R) –
  • Harry F. Smail Jr. (R) –

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

  • Matt Wolf (D) –
  • Megan Martin (R) –

Superior Court Retention Question One – Shall Jack Panella be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

  • Yes –
  • No –

Superior Court Retention Question Two – Shall Victor P. Sable be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

  • Yes –
  • No –

Tioga County, Pa.

County Commissioner – Two Winners

  • Shane Nickerson (D) – 1,343
  • Joseph Druetto (D) – 928
  • Sam VanLoon (R) – 1,029
  • Marc Rice (R) – 1,026
  • Bob Goodrich (CT) – 169

Blossburg Borough

Borough Council – Two Winners

  • Tonya McNamara (D) – 36
  • Jill Nickerson (D, R) – 37
  • Joshua Jones (D, R) – 42
  • Robert Bowens (R) – 29

Mansfield Borough

Borough Council – Four Winners

  • Karri Verno (D) – 68
  • Robert P. Fitzgerald (R) – 47
  • Kelvin Morgan (R) – 45
  • Robert Strohecker (R) – 40

Delmar Township

Township Supervisor

  • Terry Davis (D) – 108
  • Deven Martin (R) – 47

Elkland Borough

Council Member – Four Winners

  • Timothy Whitney (D) – 51
  • Matthew Sherman (D, R) – 36
  • John A. Dorrance (R) – 27
  • Wendy Graham (R) – 32
  • Kyle Eldridge (R) – 20

Gaines Township

Township Supervisor

  • Quinton Gee (R) – 64
  • Ronald Danner Jr. (R) – 110

Lawrenceville Borough

Borough Council – Four Winners

  • Mansel O’Dell (D) – 86
  • Diana Lewis (D) – 52
  • Anthony Ubano Jr. (D, R) – 126
  • Terry L. Gleason (D, R) – 120
  • Barry A. Mortimer (R) – 109
  • Eddie Wetzel (R) – 87

Wellsboro Borough Ward One

Borough Council – Two Winners

  • Cindy A. Copp (D) – 43
  • Michael Wood (R) – 36
  • Rhonda Pearson (R) – 33

Southern Tioga School Director

Region One – Two Winners

  • William Faughnan (D) – 78
  • Chad J. Riley (D, R) – 88
  • Alice Wheeland (R) – 98

Wellsboro Area School Director

Region One – Five Winners

  • Rebecca Charles (D) -660
  • James Guignard (D) – 567
  • Valerie Baltzley (D) – 616
  • Linda M. West (D, R) – 734
  • Glen Thomas Reese (R) – 498
  • Dan Nowak (R) – 524
  • Scotty W. Brown (R) – 424
  • Jerry Curreri (R) – 397

Bradford County, Pa.

County Races

County Auditor

  • Todd Grater (D) –
  • Sabrina R. Shanks (R) –
  • Roxanne Gilbert-Wells (R) –

County Commissioner – Two Winners

  • Zachary Gates (D) –
  • Kim Pitcher (D) –
  • Daryl Miller (R) –
  • Doug McLinko (R) –

Ridgebury Township

Township Supervisor

  • Ava Deconto (D) –
  • Luke Jelliff (K) –

Windham Township

Township Supervisor

  • James Vajda Jr. (D) –
  • Tyler Bowen (R) –

Canton Area School District Director

Region One – Two Winners

  • Matthew Jennings (D) –
  • Arica Jennings (D) –
  • David DeCristo (R) –

Sayre Area School District Director – Two Winners

  • JoAnne Sabatura (D) –
  • Bryan Roof II (R) –
  • Kevin Hadlock (R) –