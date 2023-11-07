(WETM) — Residents in New York and Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 local and state elections.

18 News has broken down each county and municipality holding local elections, with voting results and winners. Look below to see who won in your area.

Results are live and are being updated as counties release information.

Chemung County

County Races

State Supreme Court Justice

6th Judicial District – 89/89 reporting

Deirdra Hay (D) – 3,599

Cheryl Insigna (R) – 5,265

County Court Judge – 89/89 reporting

Richard W. Rich (D, WF) – 6,476

District Attorney – 89/89 reporting

Weeden A. Wetmore (R, C) – 7,494

Sheriff- 89/89 reporting

William A. Schrom (R, C) – 7,558

County Treasurer – 89/89 reporting

Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz – 6,882

Proposal One, an amendment: Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation.

The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Four of the Constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Yes – 5,425

No – 3,234

Proposal two, an amendment: Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit.

The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Five of the Constitution extends for ten years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to remove from their constitutional debt limits debt for the construction of sewage facilities. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Yes – 5,671

No – 2,879

Proposal three, county proposition one: Shall the charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Executive, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?

Yes – 7,729

No – 1,197

Proposal four, county proposition two: Shall the Charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Legislator, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?

Yes – 7,679

No – 1,215

Proposal five, county proposition three: 2024 Chemung County Library district budget proposal

Shall the 2024 Library District budget, as submitted by the Board of Trustees of the Chemung County Library District, be approved and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to expend the sum of $3,773,615.00 for the year Jan. 1 through December 31, 2024, and further shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to instruct the County of Chemung to levy and collect on its behalf for the financing of library district operations and as prescribed in the Library Districts special legislation as enacted in 2005?

Yes – 5,928

No – 2,938

City of Elmira

Mayor – 31/31 reporting

Dan Mandell (R, C) Incumbent – 1,429

Jim Hassell (D) – 983

Constable – 31/31

Willie Owens (D) – 1,187

Michael C. Seifert (R, C) – 1,255

City Council 1st District

Nick Grasso (D, E. F) Incumbent – 282

282 Patrick J. Griffin (R, C) – 263

Elijah McGee (N.G.) – 62

City Council 2nd District

Corey Cooke (D) – 112

112 Charles J. Cerio (R, C, E.R.) – 103

City Council 4th District

J. Gary Brinn – 12

Mark A. Franchi – 5

City Council 5th District

Jackie Wilson (D, B) – 70

Marilyn Paulo (R, C) – 17

Fidel Rivera (W.T.P) – 0

City Council 6th District – 5/5 reporting

Nanette Moss (R, C, H.E.) Incumbent – 275

Craig Colwell (F.P.) – 114

Kevin R. Sullivan (A.P.) – 61

Town of Baldwin

Town Supervisor – 1/1 reporting

Adam Sherwood (R, O.C.) – 92

Russell Pervis (C) Incumbent – 131

Town Council, Two Winners – 1/1 reporting

Betty Jo Ziemer (D) – 81

Zebulin M. Wolcott (R) – 151

Nancy Purvis (R, C) Incumbent – 150

Town of Big Flats

Town Justice – 8/8 reporting

Richard J. Brink (R) – 384

Matthew R. Stevens (C) – 268

Town Council – 8/8 reporting

Robert D. Drake (R) – 538

Dean A. Wenzel (R) – 517

Town of Catlin

Town Council – 2/2 reporting

William Collier (R) – 20

Michael Koval (R) – 18

Town of Chemung

Town Council, Two Winners – 2/2 reporting

Todd Loper (R) – 8

James M. Birney (R) – 7

Town of Elmira

Town Supervisor – 8/8 reporting

Ann M. Gerould (R) – 875

Town Council – Two winners, 8/8 reporting

Albert Lucarelli (D) Incumbemt – 791

Thomas M. Milliken (R, F.F.) Incumbent – 786

Joseph F. Coletta (C) – 238

Frank W. Pierce (C) – 188

Town Justice – 8/8 reporting

Kim Middaugh (D, C) – 1,010

Town of Southport

Town Council – Two winners

Daniel P. Hurley (R) Incumbent –

Richard L. Matthews (R) –

David J. Sheen (C) –

Town of Van Etten

Town Council – Two winners

Cathleen LeClaire (D) –

Harold E. Shoemaker (D, FTF) Incumbent –

Town of Veteran

Town Justice

Lisa A. Hess (R) – 418

Marie Roller (C) – 155

Town Council – Two Winners, 3/3 reporting

Shawn Lapierre (D) – 168

Liane O’Brien (D) – 154

Mario DeMichele (R) – 441

Village of Horseheads

Mayor – 6/6 reporting

Kevin Adams (R, C) – 511

Supervisor – 18/18 reporting

Donald J. Fischer (R) – 1,204

Council Members – Two Winners, 18/18 reporting

Carl R. Lewis (R) – 1,174

Gary H. Rlopko (R) – 1,103

Trustee – Two Winners

Mark J. Cronin – 436

Patricia M. Gross –

Steuben County

State Supreme Court Justice for the 7th Judicial District – Two winners

Margot J. Garant (D) –

Alex R. Renzi (R, C) –

Joe Waldorf (R, C) –

County Legislature, District 2, City of Corning

Joe Tobia (D) –

Alison M. Hunt (R) –

County Legislature, District 3, Bath

Nicholas Pelham (R, C) –

Dean Raleigh (F) –

County Legislature, District 4, Wayland and Cohocton

Shannon Logston (R, C) –

Brian C. Schu (R, C) –

City of Corning

Council Member Ward #4

Marshall Hyde (D) –

Lisa Illig Hohman (R) –

City of Hornell

Alderman Ward #1

Melissa M. Ponticello (D) –

David Sutfin (R) –

Alderman Ward #4

Jose Cruzado (D) –

Steve Peck (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #6

John Bradley (D) –

Lita Brown (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #8

Sean S. Stwart (D) –

James S. Bassage (R, C) –

Alderman Ward #10 – Two Winners

John A. Carbone (D) Incumbent –

Tiffany Patterson (T.F.C) –

Town of Bath

Town Supervisor

Joshua Buck (R) –

Ronald C. Smith (C) –

Town of Bradford

Town Council

Andrea English (D) –

Jodie Pierce (R) –

Town of Caton

Superintendent of Highways

Jeff L. Card (D, H) –

Raymond A. Reisbeck (R, RF) –

Town of Cohocton

Town Council – Two Winners

Patricia Johnson (R) –

Marie Roller (C) –

Jan Kastberg (S) –

Town of Corning

Town Supervisor

Jenniffer L. Millen (R) –

Kimberly A. Feehan (C) –

Town Council – Two Winners

Joan K. Rosen (D) –

Randy M. Brenning (R) –

Stwart K. Sammis (R) –

Superintendent of Highways

Glenford I. Rose, Jr. (R) –

Mark Burger (FTT) –

Town of Freemont

Town Council

Seth Hilton (R) –

William Oyer, Jr. (FTP) –

Mary Soukup (ACV) –

Town of Jasper

Town Clerk

Eileen L. Heckman (R) –

Brandy Dempsey (F.J.) –

Town of Lindley

Town Supervisor

Roger Reep Jr. (R) –

Davis R. Fuller (C) –

Town of Tuscarora

Town Council

Ray E. Bowen (D) –

Leonard C. Causer, Jr. (R) –

Randolph J. Housel (R) –

Town of Urbana

Town Supervisor

K. David Durepo (D) –

Edward P. Stull (R) –

Town Council – Two winners

Mary Jane Bray (D) –

David L. Luppino (R) –

Emery L. Cummings, Jr. (FTP) –

Town of Waland

Town Supervisor

John Malter (D) –

Gary Willyard (R) –

Town Council

John C. Coley (D) –

Brian Logsdon (R) –

Robert Reigelsperger (R) –

Town of Wheeler

Superintendent of Highways

Chris Chapman (R) –

Richard Decker (FTT) –

Schuyler County

6th Judicial Court

Justice of the Supreme Court

Deirdre Hay (D) –

Cheryl Insigna (R) –

Town of Catherine

Town Supervisor

Michael G. Burns (D) –

Richard D. Lewis (R) –

Town Council- Two Winners

Sharon Bradford (D, N.D.) –

Roxanne Leyes (D) –

Ronald W. Hoffman (R) –

C. Michael Learn (R) –

Town of Hector

Town Supervisor

Justin Boyette (D, H.A) –

John R. White (R) –

Town Council – Two Winners

Rebecca L. Wright (D, H.A.) –

Veronica Perina (D, H.A.) –

Michael J. Bergin (R) –

Ben R. Dickens (R) –

Council Member

Anthony J. Mansfield (D) –

Brono Schickel (R, C) –

Town of Orange

Town Supervisor

Heather A. Waters (R) –

Norma J. Burris (Un.) –

Town Council

Tara K. Garcia (R) –

Maryann J. Friebis (Un.) –

Pennsylvania State Races

Justice of the Supreme Court

Daniel McCaffery (D) –

Carolyn Carluccio (R) –

Judge of the Superior Court

Jill Beck (D) –

Timika Lane (D) –

Maria Battista (R) –

Harry F. Smail Jr. (R) –

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Matt Wolf (D) –

Megan Martin (R) –

Superior Court Retention Question One – Shall Jack Panella be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes –

No –

Superior Court Retention Question Two – Shall Victor P. Sable be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Yes –

No –

Tioga County, Pa.

County Commissioner – Two Winners

Shane Nickerson (D) – 1,343

Joseph Druetto (D) – 928

Sam VanLoon (R) – 1,029

Marc Rice (R) – 1,026

Bob Goodrich (CT) – 169

Blossburg Borough

Borough Council – Two Winners

Tonya McNamara (D) – 36

Jill Nickerson (D, R) – 37

Joshua Jones (D, R) – 42

Robert Bowens (R) – 29

Mansfield Borough

Borough Council – Four Winners

Karri Verno (D) – 68

Robert P. Fitzgerald (R) – 47

Kelvin Morgan (R) – 45

Robert Strohecker (R) – 40

Delmar Township

Township Supervisor

Terry Davis (D) – 108

Deven Martin (R) – 47

Elkland Borough

Council Member – Four Winners

Timothy Whitney (D) – 51

Matthew Sherman (D, R) – 36

John A. Dorrance (R) – 27

Wendy Graham (R) – 32

Kyle Eldridge (R) – 20

Gaines Township

Township Supervisor

Quinton Gee (R) – 64

Ronald Danner Jr. (R) – 110

Lawrenceville Borough

Borough Council – Four Winners

Mansel O’Dell (D) – 86

Diana Lewis (D) – 52

Anthony Ubano Jr. (D, R) – 126

Terry L. Gleason (D, R) – 120

Barry A. Mortimer (R) – 109

Eddie Wetzel (R) – 87

Wellsboro Borough Ward One

Borough Council – Two Winners

Cindy A. Copp (D) – 43

Michael Wood (R) – 36

Rhonda Pearson (R) – 33

Southern Tioga School Director

Region One – Two Winners

William Faughnan (D) – 78

Chad J. Riley (D, R) – 88

Alice Wheeland (R) – 98

Wellsboro Area School Director

Region One – Five Winners

Rebecca Charles (D) -660

James Guignard (D) – 567

Valerie Baltzley (D) – 616

Linda M. West (D, R) – 734

Glen Thomas Reese (R) – 498

Dan Nowak (R) – 524

Scotty W. Brown (R) – 424

Jerry Curreri (R) – 397

Bradford County, Pa.

County Races

County Auditor

Todd Grater (D) –

Sabrina R. Shanks (R) –

Roxanne Gilbert-Wells (R) –

County Commissioner – Two Winners

Zachary Gates (D) –

Kim Pitcher (D) –

Daryl Miller (R) –

Doug McLinko (R) –

Ridgebury Township

Township Supervisor

Ava Deconto (D) –

Luke Jelliff (K) –

Windham Township

Township Supervisor

James Vajda Jr. (D) –

Tyler Bowen (R) –

Canton Area School District Director

Region One – Two Winners

Matthew Jennings (D) –

Arica Jennings (D) –

David DeCristo (R) –

Sayre Area School District Director – Two Winners