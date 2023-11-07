(WETM) — Residents in New York and Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 local and state elections.
18 News has broken down each county and municipality holding local elections, with voting results and winners. Look below to see who won in your area.
Results are live and are being updated as counties release information.
Chemung County
County Races
State Supreme Court Justice
6th Judicial District – 89/89 reporting
- Deirdra Hay (D) – 3,599
- Cheryl Insigna (R) – 5,265
County Court Judge – 89/89 reporting
- Richard W. Rich (D, WF) – 6,476
District Attorney – 89/89 reporting
- Weeden A. Wetmore (R, C) – 7,494
Sheriff- 89/89 reporting
- William A. Schrom (R, C) – 7,558
County Treasurer – 89/89 reporting
- Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz – 6,882
Proposal One, an amendment: Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation.
The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Four of the Constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
- Yes – 5,425
- No – 3,234
Proposal two, an amendment: Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit.
The proposed amendment to Article Eight, Section Five of the Constitution extends for ten years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to remove from their constitutional debt limits debt for the construction of sewage facilities. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
- Yes – 5,671
- No – 2,879
Proposal three, county proposition one: Shall the charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Executive, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?
- Yes – 7,729
- No – 1,197
Proposal four, county proposition two: Shall the Charter of Chemung County be amended to impose term limits on the office of County Legislator, prohibiting eligibility for office after three consecutive terms?
- Yes – 7,679
- No – 1,215
Proposal five, county proposition three: 2024 Chemung County Library district budget proposal
Shall the 2024 Library District budget, as submitted by the Board of Trustees of the Chemung County Library District, be approved and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to expend the sum of $3,773,615.00 for the year Jan. 1 through December 31, 2024, and further shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to instruct the County of Chemung to levy and collect on its behalf for the financing of library district operations and as prescribed in the Library Districts special legislation as enacted in 2005?
- Yes – 5,928
- No – 2,938
City of Elmira
Mayor – 31/31 reporting
- Dan Mandell (R, C) Incumbent – 1,429
- Jim Hassell (D) – 983
Constable – 31/31
- Willie Owens (D) – 1,187
- Michael C. Seifert (R, C) – 1,255
City Council 1st District
- Nick Grasso (D, E. F) Incumbent – 282
- Patrick J. Griffin (R, C) – 263
- Elijah McGee (N.G.) – 62
City Council 2nd District
- Corey Cooke (D) – 112
- Charles J. Cerio (R, C, E.R.) – 103
City Council 4th District
- J. Gary Brinn – 12
- Mark A. Franchi – 5
City Council 5th District
- Jackie Wilson (D, B) – 70
- Marilyn Paulo (R, C) – 17
- Fidel Rivera (W.T.P) – 0
City Council 6th District – 5/5 reporting
- Nanette Moss (R, C, H.E.) Incumbent – 275
- Craig Colwell (F.P.) – 114
- Kevin R. Sullivan (A.P.) – 61
Town of Baldwin
Town Supervisor – 1/1 reporting
- Adam Sherwood (R, O.C.) – 92
- Russell Pervis (C) Incumbent – 131
Town Council, Two Winners – 1/1 reporting
- Betty Jo Ziemer (D) – 81
- Zebulin M. Wolcott (R) – 151
- Nancy Purvis (R, C) Incumbent – 150
Town of Big Flats
Town Justice – 8/8 reporting
- Richard J. Brink (R) – 384
- Matthew R. Stevens (C) – 268
Town Council – 8/8 reporting
- Robert D. Drake (R) – 538
- Dean A. Wenzel (R) – 517
Town of Catlin
Town Council – 2/2 reporting
- William Collier (R) – 20
- Michael Koval (R) – 18
Town of Chemung
Town Council, Two Winners – 2/2 reporting
- Todd Loper (R) – 8
- James M. Birney (R) – 7
Town of Elmira
Town Supervisor – 8/8 reporting
- Ann M. Gerould (R) – 875
Town Council – Two winners, 8/8 reporting
- Albert Lucarelli (D) Incumbemt – 791
- Thomas M. Milliken (R, F.F.) Incumbent – 786
- Joseph F. Coletta (C) – 238
- Frank W. Pierce (C) – 188
Town Justice – 8/8 reporting
- Kim Middaugh (D, C) – 1,010
Town of Southport
Town Council – Two winners
- Daniel P. Hurley (R) Incumbent –
- Richard L. Matthews (R) –
- David J. Sheen (C) –
Town of Van Etten
Town Council – Two winners
- Cathleen LeClaire (D) –
- Harold E. Shoemaker (D, FTF) Incumbent –
Town of Veteran
Town Justice
- Lisa A. Hess (R) – 418
- Marie Roller (C) – 155
Town Council – Two Winners, 3/3 reporting
- Shawn Lapierre (D) – 168
- Liane O’Brien (D) – 154
- Mario DeMichele (R) – 441
Village of Horseheads
Mayor – 6/6 reporting
- Kevin Adams (R, C) – 511
Supervisor – 18/18 reporting
- Donald J. Fischer (R) – 1,204
Council Members – Two Winners, 18/18 reporting
- Carl R. Lewis (R) – 1,174
- Gary H. Rlopko (R) – 1,103
Trustee – Two Winners
- Mark J. Cronin – 436
- Patricia M. Gross –
Steuben County
State Supreme Court Justice for the 7th Judicial District – Two winners
- Margot J. Garant (D) –
- Alex R. Renzi (R, C) –
- Joe Waldorf (R, C) –
County Legislature, District 2, City of Corning
- Joe Tobia (D) –
- Alison M. Hunt (R) –
County Legislature, District 3, Bath
- Nicholas Pelham (R, C) –
- Dean Raleigh (F) –
County Legislature, District 4, Wayland and Cohocton
- Shannon Logston (R, C) –
- Brian C. Schu (R, C) –
City of Corning
Council Member Ward #4
- Marshall Hyde (D) –
- Lisa Illig Hohman (R) –
City of Hornell
Alderman Ward #1
- Melissa M. Ponticello (D) –
- David Sutfin (R) –
Alderman Ward #4
- Jose Cruzado (D) –
- Steve Peck (R, C) –
Alderman Ward #6
- John Bradley (D) –
- Lita Brown (R, C) –
Alderman Ward #8
- Sean S. Stwart (D) –
- James S. Bassage (R, C) –
Alderman Ward #10 – Two Winners
- John A. Carbone (D) Incumbent –
- Tiffany Patterson (T.F.C) –
Town of Bath
Town Supervisor
- Joshua Buck (R) –
- Ronald C. Smith (C) –
Town of Bradford
Town Council
- Andrea English (D) –
- Jodie Pierce (R) –
Town of Caton
Superintendent of Highways
- Jeff L. Card (D, H) –
- Raymond A. Reisbeck (R, RF) –
Town of Cohocton
Town Council – Two Winners
- Patricia Johnson (R) –
- Marie Roller (C) –
- Jan Kastberg (S) –
Town of Corning
Town Supervisor
- Jenniffer L. Millen (R) –
- Kimberly A. Feehan (C) –
Town Council – Two Winners
- Joan K. Rosen (D) –
- Randy M. Brenning (R) –
- Stwart K. Sammis (R) –
Superintendent of Highways
- Glenford I. Rose, Jr. (R) –
- Mark Burger (FTT) –
Town of Freemont
Town Council
- Seth Hilton (R) –
- William Oyer, Jr. (FTP) –
- Mary Soukup (ACV) –
Town of Jasper
Town Clerk
- Eileen L. Heckman (R) –
- Brandy Dempsey (F.J.) –
Town of Lindley
Town Supervisor
- Roger Reep Jr. (R) –
- Davis R. Fuller (C) –
Town of Tuscarora
Town Council
- Ray E. Bowen (D) –
- Leonard C. Causer, Jr. (R) –
- Randolph J. Housel (R) –
Town of Urbana
Town Supervisor
- K. David Durepo (D) –
- Edward P. Stull (R) –
Town Council – Two winners
- Mary Jane Bray (D) –
- David L. Luppino (R) –
- Emery L. Cummings, Jr. (FTP) –
Town of Waland
Town Supervisor
- John Malter (D) –
- Gary Willyard (R) –
Town Council
- John C. Coley (D) –
- Brian Logsdon (R) –
- Robert Reigelsperger (R) –
Town of Wheeler
Superintendent of Highways
- Chris Chapman (R) –
- Richard Decker (FTT) –
Schuyler County
6th Judicial Court
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Deirdre Hay (D) –
- Cheryl Insigna (R) –
Town of Catherine
Town Supervisor
- Michael G. Burns (D) –
- Richard D. Lewis (R) –
Town Council- Two Winners
- Sharon Bradford (D, N.D.) –
- Roxanne Leyes (D) –
- Ronald W. Hoffman (R) –
- C. Michael Learn (R) –
Town of Hector
Town Supervisor
- Justin Boyette (D, H.A) –
- John R. White (R) –
Town Council – Two Winners
- Rebecca L. Wright (D, H.A.) –
- Veronica Perina (D, H.A.) –
- Michael J. Bergin (R) –
- Ben R. Dickens (R) –
Council Member
- Anthony J. Mansfield (D) –
- Brono Schickel (R, C) –
Town of Orange
Town Supervisor
- Heather A. Waters (R) –
- Norma J. Burris (Un.) –
Town Council
- Tara K. Garcia (R) –
- Maryann J. Friebis (Un.) –
Pennsylvania State Races
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Daniel McCaffery (D) –
- Carolyn Carluccio (R) –
Judge of the Superior Court
- Jill Beck (D) –
- Timika Lane (D) –
- Maria Battista (R) –
- Harry F. Smail Jr. (R) –
Judge of the Commonwealth Court
- Matt Wolf (D) –
- Megan Martin (R) –
Superior Court Retention Question One – Shall Jack Panella be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
- Yes –
- No –
Superior Court Retention Question Two – Shall Victor P. Sable be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
- Yes –
- No –
Tioga County, Pa.
County Commissioner – Two Winners
- Shane Nickerson (D) – 1,343
- Joseph Druetto (D) – 928
- Sam VanLoon (R) – 1,029
- Marc Rice (R) – 1,026
- Bob Goodrich (CT) – 169
Blossburg Borough
Borough Council – Two Winners
- Tonya McNamara (D) – 36
- Jill Nickerson (D, R) – 37
- Joshua Jones (D, R) – 42
- Robert Bowens (R) – 29
Mansfield Borough
Borough Council – Four Winners
- Karri Verno (D) – 68
- Robert P. Fitzgerald (R) – 47
- Kelvin Morgan (R) – 45
- Robert Strohecker (R) – 40
Delmar Township
Township Supervisor
- Terry Davis (D) – 108
- Deven Martin (R) – 47
Elkland Borough
Council Member – Four Winners
- Timothy Whitney (D) – 51
- Matthew Sherman (D, R) – 36
- John A. Dorrance (R) – 27
- Wendy Graham (R) – 32
- Kyle Eldridge (R) – 20
Gaines Township
Township Supervisor
- Quinton Gee (R) – 64
- Ronald Danner Jr. (R) – 110
Lawrenceville Borough
Borough Council – Four Winners
- Mansel O’Dell (D) – 86
- Diana Lewis (D) – 52
- Anthony Ubano Jr. (D, R) – 126
- Terry L. Gleason (D, R) – 120
- Barry A. Mortimer (R) – 109
- Eddie Wetzel (R) – 87
Wellsboro Borough Ward One
Borough Council – Two Winners
- Cindy A. Copp (D) – 43
- Michael Wood (R) – 36
- Rhonda Pearson (R) – 33
Southern Tioga School Director
Region One – Two Winners
- William Faughnan (D) – 78
- Chad J. Riley (D, R) – 88
- Alice Wheeland (R) – 98
Wellsboro Area School Director
Region One – Five Winners
- Rebecca Charles (D) -660
- James Guignard (D) – 567
- Valerie Baltzley (D) – 616
- Linda M. West (D, R) – 734
- Glen Thomas Reese (R) – 498
- Dan Nowak (R) – 524
- Scotty W. Brown (R) – 424
- Jerry Curreri (R) – 397
Bradford County, Pa.
County Races
County Auditor
- Todd Grater (D) –
- Sabrina R. Shanks (R) –
- Roxanne Gilbert-Wells (R) –
County Commissioner – Two Winners
- Zachary Gates (D) –
- Kim Pitcher (D) –
- Daryl Miller (R) –
- Doug McLinko (R) –
Ridgebury Township
Township Supervisor
- Ava Deconto (D) –
- Luke Jelliff (K) –
Windham Township
Township Supervisor
- James Vajda Jr. (D) –
- Tyler Bowen (R) –
Canton Area School District Director
Region One – Two Winners
- Matthew Jennings (D) –
- Arica Jennings (D) –
- David DeCristo (R) –
Sayre Area School District Director – Two Winners
- JoAnne Sabatura (D) –
- Bryan Roof II (R) –
- Kevin Hadlock (R) –