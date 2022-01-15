Village of Hammondsport asks residents to park off village streets ahead of winter storm

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

HAMMONDSPORTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Hammondsport Village Officials are asking residents to park off the Village Streets ahead of the winter storm.

Officials said the following: