Village of Hammondsport asks residents to park off village streets ahead of winter storm

HAMMONDSPORTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Hammondsport Village Officials are asking residents to park off the Village Streets ahead of the winter storm.
Officials said the following:
Due to the heavy snow expected in our area on Sunday 1/16/2022 into Monday 1/17/2022, Village Officials are strongly encouraging residents to park off the Village Streets. With your cooperation, this will assist our Department of Public Works to properly and safely clear the Village Streets of snow. As the snow fall intensifies, we encourage residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary. We truly appreciate your cooperation in keeping our Village Streets Safe!Hammondsport Village Officials